BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County citizens will get a chance to voice their opinions about a proposed solar farm coming to the area.

The County will be hosting a public hearing and a voting session meeting this Monday, to discuss the topic of Gransolar Texas Twenty Reinvestment Zone Number 1. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Court Room at the Historic Courthouse, located at 101 E Central Avenue in Belton.

The proposed reinvestment zone for the solar farm is approximately 796 acres, and is located in western Bell County – west of State Highway 195 and north of FM-2670, approximately 1.77 miles east of Maxdale.

At the public hearing, those who attend can speak for or against the reinvestment zone. The County will consider and take appropriate action on a resolution and order concerning adoption and designation of the reinvestment zone.