TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The sole resident of a Temple home was able to escape from a fire on Thursday morning.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a reported structure fire located at 906 North 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear and north sides.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters quickly verified the sole resident of the home had escaped, and then immediately started to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with eleven units and 21 personnel. The call was dispatched at 8:31 a.m., and the first Temple fire unit arrived on scene at 8:34 p.m. The fire was reported under control at 8:59 a.m.

The investigation of the cause of the fire is ongoing. Temple EMS also responded and stood by the on the scene in case of injury. Temple Police responded and assisted with traffic and scene control.