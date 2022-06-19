TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — It’s not uncommon for a child to follow their parents’ footsteps when it comes to their career. That is exactly what happened with Dr. Bill Hamilton and his son Dr. John Hamilton.

Dr. Bill Hamilton was a sports and orthopedic surgeon at Baylor Scott & White for over 30 years, retiring in 2018.



“Big shoes to fill both here within the department, but also just a lot of patients in the community that were treated by him,” Dr. John Hamilton said.

Two years later, Bill’s son John followed in his footsteps of being an orthopedic surgeon with a specialty in sports medicine.

“I think it’s an honor to to have had a father who left such a mark on this community,” Dr. John Hamilton said.

Going into medicine wasn’t always John’s plan, it’s something that gradually happened after going to college.



“I became interested in medicine and then went down that pathway,” Dr. John Hamilton said. “So I didn’t always know I was going to follow in his footsteps, but it just kind of worked out that way.”

It’s a privilege for John to continue taking care of people in the community he grew up in.



“I’m just fortunate to be in this position, and I hope that I can continue to take good care of people,” Dr. John Hamilton said.

He says it’s a tribute to his dad seeing how well respected he is. Not only is taking care of people a part of his legacy, but also how he taught others.



“He was a big part of the residency training program here for probably 30 years,” John Hamilton said. “He’s trained a lot of residents including the attending residents that are here now, so I think that’s a big part of his legacy.”