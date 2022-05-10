Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A traffic stop for speeding in Temple led to the seizure of multiple drugs and weapons on Monday.

A police spokesperson said that around 5:25 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for speeding at the intersection of East Central Avenue and N 16th Street.

As officers approached and were speaking to the driver – identified as 29-year-old Bobby Ray Muro – they detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. They asked Muro to step out of the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

Inside, the officers found two firearms, multiple bags of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine – along with about $1,000 in cash, a scale and multiple vape pens.

Muro was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday. His bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.