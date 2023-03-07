Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County SWAT team arrested a stabbing suspect Tuesday. The incident took place last month, near Tallow Drive.

Shawn Thomas Goodman is in the Bell County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On February 15th, deputies found a person with a very serious stab wound. A helicopter took the person to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department tells FOX 44 News the victim is alive and no longer in the hospital.

During the investigation, deputies identified Goodman as the suspect. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed issued an arrest warrant for him.

Deputies say a citizen tipped them off to Goodman’s location. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team located and arrested him on Tuesday without incident.