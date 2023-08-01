Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Brazos River Authority and the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 have issued a Stage 2 Drought Warning for all communities that draw water from Lake Belton.

That means people in Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Copperas Cove, and many more are being asked to reduce water usage by 10%.

To meet that goal, certain restrictions are put in place and non-compliance could result in fines. Those restrictions include:

On designated days, limit landscape irrigation to between 8 p.m. and midnight and midnight and 10 a.m. Even addresses: Sundays and Thursdays. Odd Addresses: Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Limit washing of motor vehicles to designated hours and days (see above). Vehicle washing at commercial car washes is permissible.

Fill, refill or add water to a pool or Jacuzzi only during designated hours and days.

Operating ornamental fountains or ponds is prohibited unless to support aquatic life.

Using water from fire hydrants is limited to firefighting related activities or when necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare. Water may be made available from designated hydrants for construction purposes only under a special permit from City of Belton.

Irrigation of golf courses is prohibited, except during designated times and days, unless golf course utilizes a separate water source.

Restaurants prohibited from serving water unless patrons request it.

Other non-essential water uses that are prohibited: Washing down hard surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or tennis courts; Washing buildings or other structures; Using water for dust control; Flushing gutters or allowing water to accumulate/run in the gutter or street; Failing to repair leaks within reasonable period after being notified by the City.



Most Bell County communities have been in some form of water conservation since August of 2022. Right now, the level of Lake Belton is just over 578 feet. That is more than 15 feet below the ‘full pool’ level.