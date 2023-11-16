Belton, TX (FOX 44) — It was an unexpected turn of events in the Bell County Justice Center Thursday as the state and defense rested their cases in Marvin Guy’s trial for capital murder.

Guy is being charged in the death of Killeen police detective Charles Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie died while serving a no-knock search warrant at Guy’s apartment in May 2014.

The state’s last witness was Dinwiddie’s widow — Holly.

Heartache and tears could be felt in the gallery Wednesday morning as Holly Dinwiddie explained her last moments with Chuck before he passed away.

Holly and Charles were married for 22 years and had two kids.

Their son Collin was 10 back in 2014.

Their daughter Chloe was 8, and the no-knock search warrant on Guy’s apartment happened two days before her birthday.

Holly doesn’t remember every single detail of what happened on May 9, 2014, but she did remember getting a text from a friend asking if she was okay.

Worried about the situation, Holly called Charles to no answer.

After being sent to voicemail, SWAT team members came to her door saying Charles was at the hospital.

Doctors didn’t give Holly any hope Charles would recover.

Charles was paralyzed, could hardly breath, and could only blink.

Holly said it was the hardest day of her life having to take him off life support having his family around him.

Holly said life without Charles has ripped a hole in their family that will never heal.

Before Holly testified, Guy’s attorneys requested for a mistrial again this morning because one witness spoke on Guy’s “violent past” and it wasn’t supposed to be discussed in this trial.

Judge John Gauntt denied the motion.

After the prosecution rested, the defense called its only witness retired KPD commander Scott Meads.

He reviewed the no-knock search warrant and cited multiple tactical errors made during the operation.

Meads cited how the meeting started late, it was disorganized, and noted how some SWAT team members weren’t paying attention.

He also said SWAT team members had disagreements and concerns about the layout of the apartment and how to handle the operation.

Last minute details were added, and Meads said the front entry teams formation made them vulnerable to gunfire.

Post operation errors also occurred where one SWAT team member left with weapons from the crime scene before it was inspected and some supplemental reports were turned in late.

In cross examination, District Attorney Henry Garza emphasized how the mission was unsuccessful due to guy barricading his front door.

Garza also reminded the jury Guy shot and killed Charles Dinwiddie and hurt other officers.

After recess, it was a different feeling in the courtroom Wednesday afternoon with the defense’s chance to present their case.

Everyone including the judge had to leave the courtroom for the lawyers to speak on the record with the court reporter.

When everyone came back in, the entire room was caught off guard when both sides rested.

FOX44 spoke with Guy’s brother Garett Galloway who was shocked hearing the defense did this.

“I was a little bit shocked because I felt that the defense would have more witnesses to call to the stand, but I do understand at some point you have the indication and have to move on the verdict,” said Galloway.

Galloway says Guy asked him to not show up in court today.

Galloway also shared how Guy felt like his defense team hasn’t been working in his favor.

Certain items Guy wanted shown in court weren’t done by his attorneys.

Regardless of a guilty or not guilty verdict, Galloway explained how Guy wants his family to be okay and they would continue to fight in his case.

Court will resume Monday with closing arguments, and then the jury will start deliberations.