TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Friends of the Temple Public Library are hosting their Bi-Annual Book Sale this week.

There will be lots of books for only $1 – $2, and some for as little as 50 cents!

The event is open to the public starting August 31, and will run until Saturday, September 3. Hours will be from 10 am until 7 pm each weekday, and from 10 am until 4 pm Saturday. Teachers get a 20 percent discount for each day except on Saturday.

For more information, you can visit https://friendsofthetemplepubliclibrary.org/.