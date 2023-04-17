Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old Round Rock man was arrested by Temple Police after a car stolen was involved in a high speed crash on Saturday afternoon.

Robert James Mebane remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday on third-degree felony charges in this case. It was around 5:23 p.m. Saturday when Temple Police were sent to the 1700 block of South 31st Street on a report of a stolen vehicle.

While they were on the way, dispatch advised that the vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed in the 3500 block of Southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop – where it later crashed. Police arrested Robert James Mebane after a short foot pursuit and he was taken to jail.

The victim told police he parked his vehicle and left his keys in the ignition, with the engine running and the doors unlocked. Ten minutes later, he noticed that his car was gone.