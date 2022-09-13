Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man was chased down and arrested early Tuesday morning by Temple Police after they spotted a stolen pickup truck.

Cayden Barnes Brown, listed at an address in Morgan’s Point Resort, was booked into the Bell County Jail on felony charges when police caught him after two men fled from the stolen silver pickup truck.

Officers spotted it at 3:56 a.m., near Starlight Drive and Orion Drive. The second man got away.

Police reported recovering three handguns and two cell phones from the stolen pickup.