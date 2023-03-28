TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Some striping work on Loop 363 in Temple will lead to some closures.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be working along northbound H.K. Dodgen Loop, approaching Kuykendall Trail, in Temple on Wednesday night. This work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

TxDOT says this striping work will change the traffic configuration in the area, and reduce the northbound Loop 363 frontage road from two lanes approaching the FM-2305/Lake Belton exit ramp to one lane. Travelers in the inside frontage road lane will be directed to merge right.

Permanent signage will be in place to enhance safety along the roadway. TxDOT encourages travelers to drive to conditions, to eliminate all distractions and to buckle up in work zones.