Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — An investigation is underway after a building under construction partially collapsed in Temple Friday afternoon.

Temple Fire & Rescue got a call about the collapse around 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rangy Road and North Loop 363.

When they arrived, they found the collapse had trapped one person in the debris. Crews cut apart the framing and slid the man out.

They report two people hurt, one with minor injuries and the other with extensive, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four units and 8 personnel responded to the scene from Temple Fire and Rescue. Temple Police and Temple EMS also rushed to the scene.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.