HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County police and fire crews responded to a structure fire and fast-moving brush fire in Harker Heights.

Fire Chief Paul D. Sims said in a press release that crews were dispatched at approximately 4:52 p.m. Monday to a brush fire in the vicinity of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy Reynolds Drive. When the units arrived, the Bell County Communications Center advised there was a structure on fire – and additional units were dispatched to assist.

Sims said Harker Heights, Battalion 1, Quint 2, Medic 1, Medic 2, and Killeen Engine 3, Brush 1 and Battalion 2 were dispatched for mutual aid. Harker Heights Engine 1, and Brush 1 arrived to find a small building on fire and a fast-moving brush fire. An offensive attack started while additional units were responding.

Due to the necessity to have a water supply from the closest fire hydrant, Sims said that Veterans Memorial Boulevard had to be closed to through traffic for approximately 1.5 hours. This was achieved with the assistance from the Harker Heights Police and Nolanville Police Departments.

The fire was under control within 25-30 minutes, and crews returned to service at approximately 6:40 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and is under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office.