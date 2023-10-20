Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Two men have been tracked down and arrested after a Temple Independent School District student was attacked and robbed while walking to school on Tuesday.

A Temple PD spokesperson said the investigation started just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, when a school resource officer at Wheatley Alternative School was asked to meet with a student. The report indicated the student appeared disheveled and did not have any shoes on.

The student told the officer he was walking to school on South 22nd Stree,t near East Avenue H, when he saw a blue Mercedes Benz driving on Avenue H pull up next to him. He said the occupants rolled down the window to look at him as they drove past, then did a U-turn and came back. He told the officer they all had handguns.

He said he was hit with a weapon, beaten and then had his shoes and an air pod taken from him. He also said he knew who two of them were.

Officers started searching the area, and later spotted the two men the victim knew in the 900 block of South 22nd Street.

Ceasar Armstrong. Zacharye Jordan Sanders.

17-year-old Ceasar Armstrong and 17-year-old Zacharye Jordan Sanders were both arrested. Both were charged with aggravated robbery, with Sanders charged with an additional robbery charge from a separate case. Both were transported to the Bell County Jail.

Bond for Sanders was set at a total of $700,000 for his two charges, with bond for Armstrong set at $750,000 for his one charge.