KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gateway High School student is in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center after an attempted attack on another student.

Principal Sharita Herrera told parents and staff on Monday afternoon that a student brought a “prohibited item” to the campus. While in class, the student took out the item and attempted to attack another student. A teacher acted quickly and stopped the student.

Herrera said the item was confiscated, and the student was quickly taken into custody. The student will be charged and transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

Herrara said in the statement that this behavior will never be tolerated, and staff will work to ensure all students adhere to the Student Code of Conduct. The safety of our students and staff is the school’s top priority.