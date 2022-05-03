BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One student is dead after a stabbing at Belton High School today.

The suspect is identified at Caysen Tyler Allison. The 18-year-old is being held in the Bell County jail on a third-degree felony.

It all happened this morning after police say an altercation occurred. After the stabbing, police say that Allison ran out of the school and left the area, but police found him shortly after.

In a letter to Belton High School parents, the Principal Ben Smith said they believe it was an isolated incident, but the school went into lock down and students stayed in their classrooms as a precaution.

Ian Rodriguez is a senior at Belton High School and says he was outside when it all happened.

“Everybody was like scared and everything was all on Snapchat,” Rodriguez said. “So we just kind of looked at our phones. Everybody was just huddled around talking about it.”

He says he wasn’t expecting his day to go like this.

“The kid that having the problem, he was like right next to me in first period,” Rodriguez said. “We were having fun and everything.”

Lynette Batts graduated from Belton High School in 1980 and says they never had these things happen.

“It’s really sad because it’s like, I don’t know. I think maybe we might have to have a little bit more security. Not really sure.” Batts said. “It’s just a different time.”

Batts has two grandchildren who go to the school and is thankful they are okay, but sad about how the entire school is affected.

“I feel bad for the victim,” Batts said. “I feel bad for the person that did it because neither scenario is going to be good. I feel bad for their families. My heart goes out to them.”

Ailehs Gaines is also a graduate and parent of Belton High School kids. She says she is praying for both the victim and the suspect.

“Not only what’s going on here, just what’s going on in the world,” Gaines said. “And it’s crazy that it’s trickled down to Belton, Texas.”

Principal Smith said in the letter “I appreciate the swift actions of the Belton Police Department. I also want to thank our students and staff for their cooperation. I am so proud of our students and how they have responded thus far.”