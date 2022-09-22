BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District is asking for your help on what to name its two new elementary schools.

Elementary #12 is being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple. Construction on Elementary #13, located in the southern part of the district in the Hubbard Branch subdivision, will begin in early 2023. Both schools are funded by the 2022 bond voters passed in May.

The district says that nominations can be submitted at www.bisd.net/name before October 15. To be considered, a suggestion must not already be used by the district at another school or facility. If suggesting the name of someone who has passed away, the person must have been deceased for at least a year. Any individual, group, or organization name suggested as a possibility should embody exemplary qualities that can serve as a model of excellence.

A committee representing the Big Red Community will review suggestions and narrow the pool down to two or three options for each school. Those recommendations will be brought to the Board of Trustees for consideration and approval this November.

Mascots and school colors will be selected after a name is finalized, according to Assistant Superintendent of Operations Michael Morgan.