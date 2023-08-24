TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is continuing to accept submissions for the

Hometown Hero Banner Program through Tuesday, September 5.

The City says that applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis by its Communications and Marketing Department. Each banner is $75, and the program is accepting 40 banner applications.

The City launched the Hometown Hero banner program in July, as an initiative designed to recognize and honor the brave men and women of Temple who are serving, have served or have made the ultimate sacrifice in the United States Armed Forces. The program provides an opportunity for the community to show its appreciation for dedicated individuals and their families.

The banners will feature the faces of Temple’s military Hometown Heroes, and be displayed

on streetlight poles at the Santa Fe Plaza in Downtown Temple. To be eligible for the program, individuals must be currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard) or be veterans who were honorably discharged or gave their life in service.

The individual must be, or have been, a permanent resident of Temple at some point or have an immediate family member (spouse, parent, legal guardian, grandparent, child, or sibling) currently residing in Temple.

If you would like to submit an application, you can visit the City of Temple’s official website here.