KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas College’s Continuing Education Department will host a Summer Blast-Off to preview the upcoming College for Kids program.

The event will take place this Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the CTC Clear Creek building (Bldg. 559), located on the corner of Clear Creek Road and Central Texas College Drive.

Children will participate in numerous hands-on demonstrations, and parents will have the chance to meet the instructors and register their children for classes.

Members of the Killeen Fire Department will also be on hand to offer kids a tour of a fire truck, and to enlist them in its Junior Fire Academy class.