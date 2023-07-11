Belton (FOX 44/KWKT) — BLORA beach built right here in Texas is back open after a three year shutdown, is proving once again to be a popular summer destination.

“People in Bell County are excited about what we can do with BLORA,” Thomas Kenney says. He is the Fort Cavazos Outdoor Recreation Chief, “We are working in the future on enhancing BLORA and bringing back the life that it used to be years ago.”

The newly opened beaches perfect for building sand castles, laying out in the sun, and taking a dip in the crystal clear water. But remember, there’s no lifeguard on duty.

“If you also look at the state parks or national parks, in any type of lake anywhere around, I don’t know there’s anyone that’s actually got lifeguards actually on their beach,” says Kenney.

Next year, improvements will continue to be made to BLORA beach. Lake officials say this little piece of paradise is a way to bring the community outside for recreation time on the weekends.