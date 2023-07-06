The Gin has gone through many changes over the past 100 years, from a cotton gin in the 1920’s to a feed store in the 1940’s.



It fell into disrepair in the 2000’s, but it was brought back to life in 2011 as a restaurant. Sarah and Travis Trumbull later bought the restaurant.



“just the fact that it’s been around since the 20s, and it’s still in good shape and, you know, people are still coming here and, you know, the whole complex in general, i think is just really cool,” Sarah Trumbull told FOX 44’s PJ Heussner.



The building is one of only two brick cotton gins that are still standing in the area, and the restaurant has maintained its original layout.



“we have, you know, the banquet room, all these different rooms that were used for different things back in the day,” Sarah Trumbull said, “We use for events and parties and stuff like that.”



As you enter the main dining room, you notice its high ceilings and open layout, which was an ample space for the large cotton machinery. The bar, which was where the press foundation was. Even the deck area, where wagons parked before being loaded with cotton.



Today, it serves as one of the most popular places to eat in Belton. The Trumbulls think it is because of a combination of location and their great food.



Travis Trumbull says their pride in The Gin has nothing to do success or popularity, “”Simply has everything to do about being a part of something bigger than ourselves. So it’s not just about us, it’s about the city. It’s about the community, about the surrounding businesses.”