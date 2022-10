Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A total of ten units responded to the alarm.

A cause of the fire had not been released as of Monday morning.

Five adults were displaced by the fire.