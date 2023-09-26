Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County District Attorney is charging a man for murder in connection with a double shooting that took place Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

47-year-old Howard Lee Bailey is in the Bell County Jail on a $1.5m bond for the shooting that took place in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road.

Deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound around 10 a.m. and sent her to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. She received minor injuries.

Deputies also found a second victim, 42-year-old Cody Kinslow, inside the home, with multiple gunshot wounds. Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced Kinslow dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Bailey later that day and booked him into the jail.

The case is considered active and ongoing while the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, along with the DPS Texas Rangers, continue the investigation.