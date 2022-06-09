TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department has detained a suspect following a stabbing.

Officers received the call at 5:40 a.m. Thursday, regarding a woman who was stabbed. She was transported to Baylor Scott and White Health, and is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the parking lot of the hospital and detained him. He has been identified as 33-year-old Laquinton Rashaud Idlebird, who listed an address in Killeen.

The incident first occurred in the 400 block of South 7th Street, then Idlebird transported the victim to the hospital. Idlebird was then transported to the Bell County Jail, where he was listed as being held on a third-degree felony charge.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.