Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for 29-year-old Gejuan Antwon Stokes – identified as the man who held Killeen Police at bay for five hours on Sunday night and Monday morning following a shots fired disturbance.

Stokes was first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to Bell County – where he remained Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to this disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were told the victim and the suspect were in an argument when the suspect, later identified as Stokes, is accused of bringing out a handgun and firing it.

After several failed attempts were made to get the suspect to come out, Killeen PD’s Tactical Response Unit was deployed due to the nature of the call.

At approximately 4:12 a.m. Monday, Stokes came out of the apartment and was taken into custody. The woman in the apartment was not injured.