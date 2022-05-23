TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) – UPDATE: The suspect in custody from a Temple robbery has been identified.

Around 4:36 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a robbery at the 3000 block of Thonton Lane. A man wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie and black jeans threatened the clerk with a handgun and took cigarettes and money.

An officer quickly found a man matching the suspect’s description near Shady Hill Drive and Lawnwood Drive. This man – identified as Jamahl Henry – started to run down Rosewood Drive and to an apartment complex.

Officers started chasing Henry on foot. He went into one of the apartments, and officers followed. They commanded Henry to leave the apartment.

Henry later fled the scene, but officers found him and he was taken into custody. Officers later discovered Henry tossed the handgun and cigarette packs on the front lawn of home on the 3400 block of Rosewood Drive.

No injuries have been reported, but the case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.