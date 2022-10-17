Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday.

Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.

Montoy was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence in connection with the incident that occurred in the 2000 block of Cedarview Drive.

Police were called to this location in connection with a shooting about 9:30 p.m. on October 12.

Their investigation determined that the victim and Montoy were involved in a domestic dispute, when a handgun was fired and the victim was wounded. The victim was able to get away and was subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

When officers arrived, they found Montoy barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out.

The Killeen Police Department’s Tactical Response Unit responded, and the suspect was taken into custody around 11:09 p.m.