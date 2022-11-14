KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kastner, setting his bond at $1 million. He is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

This comes after police released the name of the 69-year-old man stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon. The man’s name is Muhammad Idrees Kahn.

Police say the stabbing took place at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen mosque in the 5600 block of S Highway 195. According to officers, Kahn and Kastner were in a business relationship, and both attended the mosque. They say Kasner stabbed Kahn with a knife inside of the mosque.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Kahn dead at 1:37 p.m. Police took Kastner into custody. This is the 18th murder in Killeen this year.