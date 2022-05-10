TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department has arrested one of two suspects in an April meat theft.

40-year-old Marchea Latonya Brooks was arrested early Tuesday morning, and is currently in the Bell County Jail. Her bond is set at $2,000. Police are still searching for 53-year-old Latonya Thomas.

According to Bell County Jail records, Brooks is being held on multiple charges. In addition to the new theft over $750 but under $2,500, she also faces five separate other charges of theft over $100 but under $750 – including two out of Harker Heights. She is also charged with failure to ID as a fugitive.

Officers were dispatched around 3:34 p.m. on April 15 to the 3000 block of S. 31 Street for a theft in progress. When they arrived, they discovered Brooks and Thomas stole meat from this store and left the area.

Officers discovered a store employee noticed the two exit the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products. The employee confronted them and tried to pull the cart away, but the women were able to load all of the meat into their vehicle. The estimated value of the meat is around $2,000.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.