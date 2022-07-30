Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police say the person accused of stabbing and killing a man Thursday is under arrest.

Authorities in Rockdale arrested 31-year-old Justin Glen Boswell on charges he killed 25-year-old Rowdy Mills.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When officers arrived, they found Mays injured. He picked up a hitchhiker, who police say then stabbed him, and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.

Mays was then transported to Temple Baylor Scott and White hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Milam County Sheriff’s Office and Rockdale Police Department located Mills’ truck near the east city limits of Rockdale Friday.