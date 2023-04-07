KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

The department responded to a robbery in the 4500 block of E Rancier Avenue around 9:33 p.m. Thursday. It was reported that a man entered a store, brought out a firearm, demanded money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department) (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The victim described the suspect as having a large build. The suspect was wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants and white tennis shoes – and was armed with a black handgun.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.