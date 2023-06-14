KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a business.

The department responded to the 1000 block of E Rancier Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. It was reported that a man entered the business and asked to purchase some items.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department) (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department) (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The man then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The man fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and items.

The suspect is described as 5’8″, with a thin build. He is described to be in his 20’s, with a short twist-style hair and is clean shaven. The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with “Nike Air” on the front, red pants and croc shoes. The man was armed with a black semi auto handgun.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.