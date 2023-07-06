KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

The department responded to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 1800 block of S W.S. Young Drive around 5:29 a.m. Thursday. It was reported a man entered the store, brought out a firearm, demanded money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department) (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The victim described the suspect as a man with a large build, and was around 6’0″. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants and brown boots. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.