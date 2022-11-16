KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

The department responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Ft Hood Street around 8:14 p.m. on November 10. It was reported that a man entered the business, brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The suspect is described as between 5’8″ and 6’0″, and weighs 160 pounds. He is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, with dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. The suspect was wearing gloves and had a dark mask over his face.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.