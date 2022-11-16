KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.
The department responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Ft Hood Street around 8:14 p.m. on November 10. It was reported that a man entered the business, brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as between 5’8″ and 6’0″, and weighs 160 pounds. He is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, with dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. The suspect was wearing gloves and had a dark mask over his face.
If you have any information about this Aggravated Robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.