TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th Street.

Officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in response to the armed robbery. A man wearing black clothing displayed a handgun, took cash and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.