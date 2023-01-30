TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Police are searching for a man suspected of aggravated robbery.

Officers were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. Monday to the Bush’s Chicken located at 4609 S. 31st Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to two employees – who said a man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

The suspect is described as 6’0″ tall”, weighs 250 pounds, and was wearing a black jacket with a brown hood, blue jeans and white sneakers.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information of this aggravated robbery, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.