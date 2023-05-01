KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Assault.

The department responded to a call around 7:08 a.m. Sunday regarding two people who were shot in the 800 block of Valley Drive. Officers arrived and found a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital – one by helicopter and one by ambulance. Both victims are in stable condition.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

Police say an initial investigation revealed a mam shot the two victims inside of a house and fled the scene in a silver car. The suspect is described as having a short, faded haircut and a dark handgun. He was seen wearing an unbuttoned black shirt over a white t-shirt, light colored pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Assault, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.