KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in two Aggravated Robberies.

The Killeen Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road around 10:04 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a man entered the store, brought out a firearm, demanded money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The department later responded to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard around 8:42 p.m. Sunday. It was again reported that a man entered the store, brought out a firearm, demanded money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department) (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The victims all described the suspect as a man with a medium build, around 6’0″. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white mask over his face, dark pants and dark boots. He was armed with a black handgun.

If you have any information about these Aggravated Robberies, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.