KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery.

The department responded around 5:57 p.m. Saturday to a robbery at the Star Mart in the 3300 block of E. Rancier Avenue. It was reported that a man entered the store, threatened the employee with a knife and took property from the business.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department) (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The suspect is described as 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has a shaved head and a beard. The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

If you have any information about this robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.