KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery at IHOP.
The department responded around 8:54 p.m. Monday to 700 W Central Texas Expressway. It was reported a man went inside and sat at a table. The man then brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the IHOP on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, wearing dark-colored pants and dark colored shoes. The suspect was wearing gloves and had a medical mask over his face.
If you have any information about this Aggravated Robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.