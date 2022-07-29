KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure.

Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.

The suspect is described as an African-American man around 6’0″, with a thin-to-medium build. The suspect was wearing a durag on his head, white t-shirt, and jogging pants.



(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

If you have any information on the man pictured above, you can call 254-200-7969, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.