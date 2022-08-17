KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting.

The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.

Crime Stoppers say no victims were found – however, several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Detectives with the General Investigations Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the man in the photo below.

(Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

The General Investigations Unit found surveillance video of this suspect firing a handgun in the roadway. He is an African-American man, and was last seen wearing a dark shirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information or may have seen anything when this incident occurred, you can call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.