TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a man wanted for an aggravated robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st Street at 8:22 p.m. on December 17. The man pictured below brought out a knife and stole a woman’s wallet. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is between 5’11” and 6′ tall, and was wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie with a purple logo that has a “V” incorporated in it.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

