TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

The department says the robbery occurred in the 1100 block of S. 1st Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect entered the store, brought out a gun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot. No injuries have been reported.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

The suspect is described as African-American, and was wearing a blue long-sleeved Nike shirt. He was also wearing a toy WWE championship belt, glasses and had no shoes on.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.