TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a person suspected of theft.

The department says the theft of an ATM occurred at the 7-Eleven on N 3rd Street around 5:28 a.m. Friday. The suspect’s truck has noticeable damage to the driver’s side bed around the wheel wale.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

The department says there are at least three suspects in total.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.