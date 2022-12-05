TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help finding an individual suspected of aggravated robbery.

Temple Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Sunday to a robbery at a Cefco convenience store located at 1212 W. Central Avenue. The suspect is reported to be about 6’2″, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and ski mask.

The suspect brought out a handgun and demanded money before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple

Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-

8477.