TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

Temple Police officers responded around 10:57 p.m. Thursday to a call of a robbery at the Circle K gas station in the 2700 block of Airport Road. Police report that a suspect entered the gas station, pointed a firearm at the employee, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left in the direction of Van Dyke Drive.

Temple Police say the suspect a man described as a 5’5” – and was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a black and white mask.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information in this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-

8477.