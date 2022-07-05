TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery which occurred on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N. Third Street. The suspect brought out a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is a man in his 30s or 40s. He is about 6’0″, with no facial hair or visible tattoos. He was wearing a camo-print baseball cap, dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and was carrying a camo-print backpack.

If you have information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.