TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A suspect is being sought in an aggravated robbery at the Texas Roadhouse in Temple.

Officers responded to the 600 block of N General Bruce Drive around 11:37 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they met with two employees who reported being victims of an armed robbery.

The employees said one staff member was in the process of leaving the restaurant through the front entrance, when the individual pictured below confronted them. The assailant pointed a black and silver handgun at the employee and told them to re-enter the restaurant.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

Police say the suspect then compelled the employees to go into the manager’s office, where an amount of cash was placed into a black bag. Security footage captured the suspect leaving the premises through the back exit, proceeding westward across the parking lot.

A K-9 unit deployment from Temple PD led a track that ultimately concluded around the 2200 block of Saulsbury Drive. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as approximately 6’0″, and weighs around 220 to 250 pounds. Witnesses recall the individual having a deep voice and wearing all black clothing – including long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, black shoes with a white sole and a hoodie. The suspect concealed the lower part of their face with a black face mask and wore black gloves with white trim.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.