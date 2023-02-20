TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help identifying a man suspected of burglary.

The department says that around 2:13 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an alarm at Dr. Vape’s Smoke Shop – located at 415 Van Dyke Drive. The back door and the register were pried open, with approximately $200 stolen. Surveillance video showed a man entering the store and leaving within 30 seconds.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

If you recognize the man in the photos above, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or bellcountycrimestoppers.com.